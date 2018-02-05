Man in critical condition after assault in Co Cork pub

Gardaí in north Cork are investigating an assault in a pub over the weekend which left a widower in his late 50s critically injured.

The assault happened in the Abbey Bar in Fermoy around 1.10am on Sunday when the man received a single blow and fell and hit his head on the ground.

The man, who is from Fermoy, was brought to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for his head injury.

The man has since been put in an induced coma and he is understood to be in a critical condition. The next 12 hours are considered crucial in terms of his recovery.

Gardaí have spoken to a 40-year-old local man suspected of throwing the punch that injured the victim, but the man has not been arrested.

Detectives have also spoken to a number of witnesses who were in the pub and they are also examining CCTV footage from inside the bar.