Consumers warned of increasingly sophisticated scams on Black Friday

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned consumers to use credit cards, debit cards or a trusted payment provider, rather than a direct bank transfer to pay for products

Irish consumers are being targeted by increasingly sophisticated scams involving fake websites, cryptocurrency deals, bogus social media ads and even vulnerable puppies, the consumer watchdog has warned.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales windows will kick off the busiest online shopping weekend of the year with the increase in activity “creating prime opportunities” for fraudsters, according to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Recent research suggested almost 40 per cent of Irish consumers expect to make a purchase during the two sales and the CCPC is advising consumers “to be extra vigilant and to stop and think before rushing into making a purchase”.

It published a number of case studies covering the period from November last year to the end of August showing how easy it can be to lose money.

One consumer paid €125 for an armchair after clicking through an ad on a leading social media platform to what he thought was the website of a popular furniture retailer. It never arrived and the site turned out to be bogus.

Another couple looking to adopt a dog came across a site called Irish Dogs and Pups. The person offering the animal for adoption claimed it was free but asked the consumer to pay €300 for registration and vaccinations. After the first payment was made the couple were pressured to pay a further €500 for a cage at which point they recognised it was a scam. The payment was never recovered.

Another consumer’s elderly mother was looking to take out a loan and found a company through a sponsored link. Her loan was approved, but she was told to pay €500 upfront for the funds to be released.

After the initial sum, the scammer demanded another €500 and began threatening legal action with accusations of tax evasion. At this point she told her son who reported the issue to gardaí but the money was gone.

Another person sent €20,000 by bank transfer to a cryptocurrency trader. The consumer quickly realised the company was fraudulent but no money was recovered.

The CCPC said the case studies highlight “the wide range of methods used to scam consumers [and] include fake websites, phishing emails, fraudulent job offers, rental accommodation scams and investment fraud”. It warned consumers to be “especially wary of ads on social media, as scammers are using convincing clones of trusted websites and fake local shops to trick shoppers”.

It said common red flags included unusually large discounts, unfamiliar websites, recently created social media profiles, and across-the-board five-star reviews. People should always use a credit card, debit card or trusted payment provider, rather than a direct bank transfer to pay for products, it advised.

“As the busiest shopping season of the year kicks off, it’s important that consumers avoid rushing into online purchases and transactions,” said the CCPC’s communications director, Gráinne Griffin.

She said online scams had become more and more sophisticated, using convincing images and stories and carefully tailoring ads to make them appear like a trustworthy business.

“For the sake of your finances and your safety, take care when shopping online. Don’t let tactics like time-sensitive offers or countdown clocks pressure you into making a decision you might regret.”

Consumers have also been advised to take their time and do their research.

“No matter how tempting the deal – you can lose an awful lot of money in just a few clicks.”