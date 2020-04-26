Man (63) drowns in ‘tragic accident’ in Tramore

Gardaí are to prepare a file for an inquest at the coroner’s court following the death of a swimmer in a drowning incident in Co Waterford over the weekend.

The body of the 63-year-old man was spotted in shallow water by women walking on the beach in Tramore at around 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon.

The emergency services were alerted and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 from Waterford was tasked to assist.

Local volunteers from Tramore RNLI also attended at the scene as did gardaí from Tramore who were alerted when the alarm was raised.

It is understood the women who found the man administered CPR but they were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem is due to take place on Monday.

Gardaí said there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious about the man’s death, which they described as “a tragic accident”

Gardaí have identified the man but have not released his name until all next of kin are notified. It is understood he lived in Waterford city.

Gardaí are trying to establish when he was last seen alive and what time he went swimming at the beach which was quiet because of Covid-19 restrictions.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the results of the postmortem will be included in a file which they will submit for an inquest at the Coroner’s Court.