Manna refused permission to retain drone delivery hub in Blanchardstown

The Manna hub had been carrying out deliveries for a number of independent food providers in the Dublin 15 area. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Drone delivery company Manna has been refused permission to retain a drone delivery hub in west Dublin.

The development, which was to be located in a car park at River Road in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at the intersection of the M50 and N3, included an aerial delivery hub on site and the use of an existing switch room as a store and charging area. It also included existing perimeter metal fencing on the 350-space car park.

Manna had been operating the hub, carrying out deliveries for a number of independent food providers in the area.

A planning enforcement notice was issued by Fingal County Council to Manna in July on the basis that the hub constituted an unauthorised development.

The decision to apply for retention planning permission was out of an “abundance of caution”, the original application to the council said.

[ ‘Keep your drones’: Dundrum residents air concerns about drone deliveries at public meetingOpens in new window ]

The plan attracted a number of objections, citing loss of privacy and noise concerns, but also several supportive submissions from local businesses.

The decision does not impact the company’s existing drone hub near the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, for which the company was already granted permission.

A representative for Manna said the company had removed the mats that formed the Junction 6 site, and said it would appeal the decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

“Junction 6 is designated as a high-tech zone intended to foster employment in software development, research and innovation, and advanced manufacturing,” the statement said.

“Manna’s operations are directly aligned with this purpose. The company’s activities in software development, research, and advanced manufacturing clearly support the objectives of this zoning designation, promoting high-value employment and the continued advancement of Ireland’s high-tech sector.

“Manna supports the introduction of clearer national guidance for drone operations. The new National Framework recognises this as an emerging technology and calls for a co-ordinated approach.”

The news is a setback for the company, which has been trying to expand its operations in Ireland. It has also applied for planning permission for a delivery hub in Tallaght, and another in Dundrum, both of which are subject to requests for further information by planning authorities.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Bobby Healy, Manna has developed aviation-grade drones that fly at 80km/h and deliver goods, including groceries, takeaways and medicines.

Manna’s drones are equipped with cameras that the company says are activated only when the drone arrives at its delivery location and hovers 14 metres above the ground, to ensure that the delivery area is free from obstacles.

The company has completed more than 200,000 deliveries in Ireland to date, including deliveries to 48,000 households in Blanchardstown.