Extension of Luas line to Finglas granted permission and could be completed by 2031

The extension of the Luas line to Finglas in north Dublin has been granted permission by An Coimisiún Pleanála. Photograph: Alan Betson

The extension of the Luas line to Finglas in north Dublin, the first expansion of the tram system since 2017, has been granted permission by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

The new line, which will run from the current Green line terminus at Broombridge in Cabra to Charlestown north of Finglas Village, a distance of just under 4km, is expected to cost about €600 million.

The planning commission’s decision comes just under a year since Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) submitted its application for the line, and the State transport authority expects to complete the project within four years of construction starting, if it secures Government funding.

The extension of the Green line to Finglas will expand tram services to an additional 60,000 people, with trams running every 7.5 minutes to the city centre and on to Brides Glen in south Dublin, TII has said.

The Green line began operations from Sandyford in south Dublin to St Stephen’s Green 21 years ago. An additional southside stop was opened in 2010, bringing the line to Brides Glen south of Cherrywood.

The more significant cross-city extension from St Stephen’s Green to Broombridge began services in 2017 and was designed to provide for a link to Finglas. However, while a preferred route for the 3.9km line was selected, its development was long-fingered, with other rail projects – particularly the MetroLink which also serves the northside of Dublin – prioritised.

[ MetroLink Dublin has been approved. How long until it arrives?Opens in new window ]

MetroLink, which had been in the planning system for three years, was granted permission earlier this month and while the clock has not yet run out for a legal challenge to that decision, it is expected the underground rail line from Swords and the airport to the city could begin services in the mid-2030s.

However, the Finglas Luas line should already be operational by that point with services potentially starting by the end of 2031.

The line will have four stops, running north from Broombridge, to St Helena’s in south Finglas, an area dominated by two-storey social housing developments largely built in the 1970s; then on to Finglas Village; next to St Margaret’s Road, which will serve the new Jamestown housing development and existing estates; before terminating close to the M50 at Charlestown, an area dominated by a shopping centre and high-density apartment schemes built over the past 20 years.

The journey time from Charlestown to College Green would be approximately 30 minutes, shaving about 17 minutes off the morning commute by car, according to National Transport Authority assessments, which estimate the new line will take about 440,000 private car journeys off the roads along the route annually.

The line will also provide interchanges with rail services at Broombridge, which is also on the planned DART+ West line between Dublin city and Maynooth. In addition, there will be a 350-vehicle park and ride facility near the St Margaret’s Road stop, close to the M50 and M2 interchange.

[ Swords residents on MetroLink approvalOpens in new window ]