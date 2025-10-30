Rugby

New Zealand make three changes as Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke return to backline

Ethan de Groot returns from concussion to take his place in the All Blacks frontrow

Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf for New Zealand against Ireland. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images
Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf for New Zealand against Ireland. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images
Gerry Thornley in Chicago
Thu Oct 30 2025 - 17:131 MIN READ

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has made three changes to the side that beat Australia in Perth in the final round of the Rugby Championship for the meeting with Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday (kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish).

Ethan de Groot returns from concussion to join Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor in the starting frontrow, with Tamaiti Williams moving to the bench.

Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf, and Caleb Clarke returns from his ankle injury on the left wing.

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Damian McKenzie also drop to the bench, where they are further strengthened by the return from injury of talented scrumhalf Cortez Ratima. Lock Josh Lord is also named on the bench in place of the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Live Ireland team announcement v New Zealand: Jack Crowley ‘deserves’ outhalf place, says Farrell

Ireland v New Zealand: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Ireland team v New Zealand: Stuart McCloskey named in midfield for Soldier Field clash

“This is an awesome match to kick off our northern tour with,” said Robertson. “Ireland are a strong side and will have a loud contingent of supporters here in Chicago, so we are prepared for a passionate clash on the Soldier Field stage. We have had a great week together leading up to the Test and now we are looking forward to the contest on Saturday afternoon.”

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett (capt), Fabian Holland; Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley