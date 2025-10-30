New Zealand make three changes as Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke return to backline

Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf for New Zealand against Ireland. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson has made three changes to the side that beat Australia in Perth in the final round of the Rugby Championship for the meeting with Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday (kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish).

Ethan de Groot returns from concussion to join Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor in the starting frontrow, with Tamaiti Williams moving to the bench.

Beauden Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to start at outhalf, and Caleb Clarke returns from his ankle injury on the left wing.

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Damian McKenzie also drop to the bench, where they are further strengthened by the return from injury of talented scrumhalf Cortez Ratima. Lock Josh Lord is also named on the bench in place of the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.

“This is an awesome match to kick off our northern tour with,” said Robertson. “Ireland are a strong side and will have a loud contingent of supporters here in Chicago, so we are prepared for a passionate clash on the Soldier Field stage. We have had a great week together leading up to the Test and now we are looking forward to the contest on Saturday afternoon.”

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett (capt), Fabian Holland; Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie.