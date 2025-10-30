Live Ireland team announcement v New Zealand: Andy Farrell to pick Test team

Some quotes from James Lowe:

The 33-year-old has sights set on hanging around for 2027 World Cup.

“As you start to age and things start to change, family dynamics and how your body is holding up, all that comes into play. But we’re looked after so well in Ireland, especially in Leinster, and especially when we come into camp.

“Our workload isn’t crazy. The amount of games we play aren’t crazy,” he added, noting how players can curate their weeks in advance.

Ireland's James Lowe. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Here is some info about the match, which takes place at 8.15pm on Saturday.

Here is Gerry Thornley’s prediction piece:

“Injuries, and in a couple of instances retirements, has left Andy Farrell and his assistant coaches with more selection decisions than might normally be the case ahead of announcing the Ireland team to face the All Blacks in their opening November assignment on Thursday (1pm Irish time).

Rustiness abounds, nowhere more so than in the case of Caelan Doris. The captain hasn’t played in six months having undergone shoulder surgery for an injury suffered in Leinster’s defeat by Northampton last May.

Doris has been in full training with the Ireland squad since their arrival in Chicago on Tuesday last week, but then again with player welfare in mind, full contact training is not what it used be."

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Irish team announcement for the first of Ireland’s Autumn Internationals, against New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday. It has been dubbed “The Rematch” after Ireland beat the All Blacks in 2016, the first time they beat them in their history.

Lots of points of interest for this team selection by Andy Farrell, most notably if Caelan Doris is fit to start the game after a long spell out through injury, and who will be selected at outhalf between Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast. The form is with Crowley, but in the past year Prendergast was preferred. There is no Hugo Keenan or Mack Hansen as they are out with injuries, which opens spots in the backs for other players. The team announcement is expected about 1pm Irish time.