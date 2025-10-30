Courts

Further orders relating to care of vulnerable minor granted by High Court

News organisations made application to judge in respect of reporting restrictions

Mr Justice David Barniville made orders under the High Court’s minor wardship jurisdiction. File image
Fiachra Gallagher
Thu Oct 30 2025 - 17:111 MIN READ

The High Court has granted further orders sought by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, relating to the protection of a very vulnerable minor.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville granted the orders on Thursday to secure the child’s protection and to allow for therapeutic care and treatment.

The orders were granted under the court’s minor wardship jurisdiction.

The directions follow previous orders made by the judge in the case this week and last week following applications by Tusla.

At Thursday’s hearing, the court heard further evidence related to the child’s circumstances.

Tusla, the HSE, the child’s court-appointed advocate and the child’s parents were represented by solicitors and barristers at the hearing.

Since proceedings commenced last week, the court has imposed strict reporting restrictions on the case.

On Thursday, counsel for The Irish Times, RTÉ and Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis made an application in respect of reporting restrictions.

Mr Justice Barniville directed the current restrictions continue, permitting only certain facts to be reported.

The judge said he would keep the restrictions under close review and said the media organisations could apply again in respect of the restrictions.

The case is due to return to court next month.

