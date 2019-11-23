Limerick woman dies in late-night incident in Ancona, Italy

A young Irish woman reported to have been working as a crewhand on a yacht has died in Ancona, Italy.

Local media reported that a woman from Limerick had apparently slipped into the water after returning to the vessel late at night.

The precise circumstances of the death are currently being investigated. A body was discovered in the water in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they are assisting the woman’s family. Her name was not being released until confirmation all family members have been informed.