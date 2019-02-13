Irish Cancer Society to no longer accept fox hunting donations

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) will no longer accept donations from fox hunting clubs, it has said, and has placed fox hunting alongside tobacco and alcohol in its list of banned donors.

The move comes after complaints from cancer recoveries and others who objected to the society receiving money from the annual Abbeyfeale Harriers Hunting festival which is taking place in the north Cork, north Kerry and west Limerick areas all this week.

The festival draws harriers from across the Munster and south Leinster regions.

It is understood the objections were on the grounds of perceived cruelty to foxes. At least one of the objectors is a member of an animal rights group, it is believed.

Disappointment

However a spokesman for the harriers festival, which involves hunters on foot with packs of dogs targeting foxes in advance of the lambing season, says the festival is very disappointed with the decision by the Irish Cancer Society.

Jim Murphy from north Cork said the group had been donating to the Irish Cancer Society since 2005 and the ICS had always accepted the donations .

Doug McGuinness who is involved with the the festival said on Wednesday people were very upset.

“They have lost loved ones to cancer themselves,” Mr McGuinness said of those involved with the harriers.

He also said “thousands” of euros had been donated by harriers over the years to the ICS and says it is a move against countryside pursuits.

“The cancer society must have so much money now they don’t need ours anymore,” he added.

The Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has weighed into the argument and condemned the decision by the cancer society not to accept money because of objections to hunting animals.

He said there was more taught now of foxes than people with cancer.

“I am very disappointed by the decision from someone in the Irish Cancer Society to refuse the contribution from the Abbeyfeale Harriers hunting festival this year.

“It’s disappointing to think that people who are terminally ill and where money is needed to give them proper medication and treatment may be deprived now.

“At this time of the year farmers go through so much trying to save their little lambs and have terrible trouble with foxes tearing them to shreds which reduces their income,” the TD said.

Dependency on general public

“The Irish Cancer Society relies on members of the general public for 98 per cent of our annual income.

“We are very grateful to the many people across the county that take time every year to fundraise and donate to us to help us provide support and care to thousands of cancer patients and their families,” the society said.

“Following contact from a number of cancer patients/supporters who were upset about the Abbeyfeale Harriers Annual Hunting Festival, the Society requested that the organisers do not send a donation to the Society that is generated from fox hunt activities,” the ICS said.