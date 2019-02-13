UCD confirms one student has been diagnosed with mumps

University College Dublin (UCD) has confirmed one of its students has been diagnosed with mumps and has issued health advice to its student body on Tuesday.

It comes after a number of cases of the virus were diagnosed at Trinity College Dublin.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that usually affects children and young people with symptoms including fever, headache and swelling of the cheek and jaw.

In a circular to its students, UCD management advised them to check their vaccination history. Two doses of the MMR vaccination is required to give sufficient protection.

“There has been a recent increase in cases of mumps across the whole country including in university students,” it said, appealing to those who may require vaccination to attend the student health service or GP.

Those with symptoms have been urged to remain at home for five days after symptoms appear.

Trinity has had a number of recent confirmed cases and has also issued similar health advice to its students.

A Leinster Senior Schools’ Cup quarter-final rugby match between Blackrock College and St Michael’s College – due to have been played on Sunday – was cancelled in response to a suspected outbreak.