Ireland secures permission for further beef trade with China

Recent inspections of Irish beef plants and cold stores by Chinese buyers, have resulted in 14 additional beef plants and two cold stores being approved to trade with China.

Protests at many beef plants across the Republic over beef prices paid to farmers were stepped down by members of the Beef Plan movement to facilitate the visits in recent months.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed confirmed on Thursday that the final stages of approval for the 14 beef plants and two cold stores had been completed and that the plants were free to export to China.

China is currently Ireland’s fifth biggest market for agri-food exports and has grown significantly over the years. Total agri-food exports amounted to almost €800 million in 2018.

Mr Creed said he was “delighted that all of the beef plants which were audited in September have now been approved by the Chinese authorities”. He said that there were now no outstanding plant applications.