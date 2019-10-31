Commissioner celebrates children’s bravery at Dreamland Garda station

Every year it seems gardaí are getting younger but a “graduation” ceremony in Limerick on Thursday, presided over by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, took that to a whole new level.

The Garda chief was on hand to commission 10 young new recruits at Dreamland, an inclusive play centre for children of all abilities, run by the Share A Dream foundation.

Mr Harris presented medals and certificates of bravery to the children who have battled serious illness before officially welcoming them “to the force”.

Share A Dream founder Shay Kinsella, who has helped fulfil the dreams of thousands of terminally ill and vulnerable children, was also presented with a special merit award.

Mr Harris said he was “amazed” by Dreamland which he said felt “like walking into Disneyland”.

The centre has appealed for funds after losing thousands of euro in cash in two recent break-ins, and Mr Harris renewed a Garda appeal to the public for information about the thefts.

Bravery

After receiving her medal and certificate for bravery, Arwen Maher (9), who was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, quipped: “I want to be a police lady. I like my hat. I’ll arrest probably the bad people later.”

Chloe O’Brien (6), from Co Limerick, who has battled complications from a premature birth, was beaming in her new uniform.

“I’m so happy to be here,” she said. “I’ll have to go as a garda tonight [for Halloween], and arrest and put people in jail.”

Her father JJ noted: “Chloe was born at 25 weeks and three days, she was 1lb, 3oz [539g]. She had three bleeds on the brain, chronic lung disease, a small hole in her heart. She now has an enlarged spleen due to an IV line that was put in to keep her alive at the start of her life.”

“She also had sepsis. It was a hard battle and we had a number of very close calls, and thank God she is flying now.”

The Dreamland garda station was the brainchild of Limerick Garda Ken McDonald, who is also a champion rower.

“It’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they come in and they can role-play being a garda or a fire officer or whatever.”

Mr McDonald is planning to pull a rowing machine up to the top of Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, to raise funds for Share A Dream foundation.

Mr Kinsella said they “desperately need money now”. He added: “Today was unbelievable, when you see very experienced guards with tears in their eyes and big smiles, they’re not even thinking of what’s going on outside of here. That’s the essence of Dreamland, you forget about everything, you forget about disability, pain, loneliness, separations.

“You just go away from here with a big smile.”