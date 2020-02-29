Ireland’s first leap year baby born just after midnight in Dublin

The first leap year baby of 2020 was born in the National Maternity Hospital early on Saturday.

Baby Jenson was born seven minutes after midnight, to Nicole Elizabeth McKeown and Philip Murphy from Ringsend in Dublin. The hospital said Baby Jenson and Ms McKeown are both doing “really well”.

“We feel such happiness and gratefulness to have Jenson here three weeks early and for him to be the first leap year 2020 baby at the National Maternity Hospital is extra special, a memory we’ll cherish forever,” Ms McKeown said.

“We would like to thank all the staff at the National Maternity Hospital, who have just been incredible.

“A special mention to trainee ambulance crew member, Mark who was in the ambulance with us here. He took off his two lapels, which had Ambulance Service on them and wrote his name and a gorgeous message on the back of them for us to put in Jenson’s memory box. We couldn’t be happier today.”

Baby Jenson also has an older sister, Morvem, who will be five-years-old in two weeks.