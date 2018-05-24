Ireland rugby squad gets a heroes’ welcome in Belfast

Schoolchildren from across the North got the chance to meet their Ireland rugby heroes in Belfast as the lord mayor hosted a civic reception at city hall to celebrate the side’s Six Nations, Triple Crown and Grand Slam successes.

Ahead of a three-test series against Australia, Rory Best and other players said they were thrilled to bring their trophies to the event on Wednesday.

Head coach Joe Schmidt said he was enjoying his visit to Belfast and the celebration of the squad. “For sure,” he said. “It’s great to have the core guys along to acknowledge it, especially Bestie, obviously.”

Best said winning the Grand Slam was “a very special occasion”, particularly as it was only the third occasion this has happened for Ireland. He said it was an achievement to be proud of and thanked everyone across Ireland for their support whether home and abroad.

“The squad is very excited about our summer tour and getting back together,” he said. “We know we have a lot of developing and improving to do and we also know the exciting thing is that there is a lot of room for development and improvement.”

IRFU president Philip Orr, who told those gathered for the event about his links to Newtownards, Co Down, thanked Schmidt and the players for their efforts, and Belfast City Council and the mayor, Nuala McAllister, for hosting the event.

‘Dedication’

“It was 70 years ago we won our first Grand Slam here in Belfast on the 13th of March 1948,” he said. He added that the 2018 Grand Slam was “a reflection of the hard work, dedication, players, coaches and their support staff”.

“It is a success shared by everyone in Irish rugby, from the staff who work through the four provinces to the huge number of volunteers in the clubs and schools in Ireland who are nurturing, developing and coaching our next generation of sportsmen and women, some of whom will win Triple Crowns and Grand Slams in the years ahead,” he said.

Ulster players Jacob Stockdale, from Lurgan, Co Armagh, and South African Rob Herring were among the delegation. Herring said Australia would be “a massive opportunity so close to the World Cup” and Stockdale said players would relish the “big challenge” the game would be.

Ulster fans

Stockdale also praised the Ulster fans for their commitment to the side in recent times. “Ulster has had a tough season so for the fans to stick behind us is a real testament to them,” he said.

Among the schoolchildren at the event were Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) pupils Matthew McQuiston and Rex Henderson (no relation to Ian). The boys said they enjoyed rugby very much, liked “learning to work as a team” and were glad to have the opportunity to mingle with the players. “They are amazing, they have been playing well this season,” Matthew said.

BRA rugby coach David Creighton said: “It is fantastic for the city council to showcase such success. It’s brilliant for our boys to see that, see the players, see the trophies, and helps us as a rugby club to keep developing our game and keep players playing in school.”