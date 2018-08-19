Hiker hospitalised after he is hit by falling sheep on Irish mountain

A hiker was injured after being hit by a falling sheep while walking on the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

The teenage boy was walking with a group near Hares Gap when he was struck by a sheep jumping from an adjacent crag on Friday.

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said they received a call for help about 4.30pm.

The rescue team of 17 people found the teenager on a steep slope on Slieve Bearnagh.

“The casualty was assessed and treated for a range of potential injuries including head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The teen was evacuated by stretcher and taken to Ulster Hospital for treatment.

“We believe the sheep was uninjured and left the area unaided,” the team said.