‘This has really helped me believe in myself’

Further Education profile: Brógan O’Sullivan

Janet Stafford
“I won Miss Kerry in June and I’m using that to promote mental health issues in children and self belief.”

 

What course did you study and where?

I did Applied Social Studies for a year at Kerry College of Further Education.

Why did you choose a Further Education course?

I dropped out of school the Christmas of sixth year. I was struggling and had fallen behind in my studies. I decided to leave. People told me I was going nowhere and I felt bad. But my family was strong and supportive and my mum suggested a PLC. She had left school early too and then studied a PLC and now has her masters in psychotherapy. She told me PLC was a backdoor to college.

What has been the highlight for you?

This has really helped me believe in myself. I struggled at secondary school and found it so academic focused and I found the stress very difficult. I felt supported with this and though the assignments were really tough I made good friends and we helped each other. My mum and dad were very supportive. I had been made think I was stupid but I realise I am not and I have total belief in myself.

What did you find challenging?

I had been out of school two years so getting back into writing and learning took some time. There were a lot of assignments during the year. As I realised I was managing it got easier.

What would you advise someone thinking of a Further Education course?

I would definitely say to do it. My mum has shown that you can go on from this and get a Masters. Don’t lose hope because there is a back door. It seems that the only system in Ireland is the Leaving Cert but that is not true this is another way in to a degree and it is a totally different environment. The teachers are great.

What is the next step for you?

I have applied to do Social Studies in IT Tralee and I hope I will get that course in August. I got seven distinctions and two merits in my course so I am hopeful. I have always had an interest in social issues. I won Miss Kerry in June and I’m using that to promote mental health issues in children and self belief. I am looking forward to learning and asking questions over the next few years.