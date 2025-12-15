Woman (32) pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of ‘inspirational’ teacher

Michael Lorigan taught for several decades at the Model School in Limerick city before his retirement.

A 32-year-old west Clare woman pleaded guilty on Monday to the dangerous driving causing the death of “inspirational” schoolteacher, Michael Lorigan (70), a court was told today.

At Ennis District Court, Saoirse Lillis McMahon of Moveen East, Kilkee, Co Clare pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of cyclist Lorigan on August 16th, 2023, on the N67 at Baunmore, Kilkee in west Clare.

The fatal road traffic incident occurred at around 12.30pm on the day.

Originally from Benvoran, Kilmurry McMahon, Co Clare, and living in Kilkishen in east Clare at the time of his death, Lorigan taught for several decades at the Model School in Limerick city.

Lorigan taught there from the mid-1970s until his retirement and was remembered as an inspirational, kind, patient and dedicated teacher in the many tributes from former students at the time of his death in August 2023.

In later years, Lorigan became a keen cyclist, and took part in the Clare 250-mile cycle many times.

Sarah Jane Comerford, instructed by State Solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey, said the guilty plea has been entered at this time “to provide some comfort to Mr Lorigan’s family”.

She said she expected guilty pleas would be entered in relation to less serious charges concerning the fatal incident, but “some administrative work has to be done in the background first”.

Judge Francis Comerford commented: “The guilty plea is a solemn acceptance of guilt in respect of the death of Mr Lorgan and it is better that it done sooner rather than later.”

Judge Comerford said that as the case involved the loss of the life of Lorigan, it is the most serious case that can come before the Circuit Court.

Sarah Jane Comerford said that Lorigan’s widow, Dymphna, will be giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing and Judge Comerford said that others may want to as well.

Members of Lorigan’s family were in court on Monday for Ms Lillis McMahon’s arraignment hearing.

Judge Comerford asked if she had any previous convictions and in response, Rebecca Treacy BL, said that there were some driving previous convictions.

Ms Treacy asked that the legal aid certificate be extended to cover a psychologist’s report. Ms Lillis McMahon has been attending a psychologist at Kilrush day hospital.

Ms Treacy also requested a probation report and Ms Comerford said that this could be ordered after Ms Lillis McMahon has entered pleas to other charges before the court.

In the case, Ms Lillis McMahon is also charged with drink driving at the same location on the same date where there was a concentration of 93mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine. A reading of 50mg per 100ml is sufficient to earn a ban.

Ms Lillis McMahon is also charged with being under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the her vehicle at the same location on the same date.

Ms Lillis McMahon is also charged with driving without insurance, driving without a valid driving licence and driving a defective vehicle at the same location on the same date.

Ms Comerford said that there was no difficulty with Ms Lillis McMahon being remanded on continuing bail to Ennis Circuit Court on February 3rd next.