Have your say: Has your hospital appointment been cancelled?

Ahead of planned strike action by nurses, we want to hear from patients

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said on Tuesday the industrial action would be ‘the most serious strike our country’s health service has seen’. Members are scheduled to stage six 24-hour work stoppages on January 30th, and February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

As hospitals begin cancelling thousands of elective admissions and out-patient appointments for January 30th due to planned strike action by nurses and midwives, The Irish Times would like to hear from those affected.

Have you received notification that your appointment is being cancelled, or are you fearful that it will be? Were you contacted by text, phone, email or letter? How long had you been waiting for the appointment, and how will the cancellation affect you? Has it been rescheduled for another date? Do you support the strike action?

Let us know by using this form (max 200 words please). A photograph of you is optional.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print as part of our reporting.

Thank you.

