Gsoc informed after man attempts to take own life while in Garda custody

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating after a man attempted to take his own life in the toilet of a Cork courthouse while in Garda custody.

The man, who is in his 30s, appeared at the District Court at the Anglesea Street courthouse on Friday morning charged with a breach of a domestic violence order.

He was awaiting transfer to Cork Prison when he went to the toilets in the custody area and attempted to take his own life. He was attended by paramedics before being taken to Cork University Hospital.

The man remains under Garda supervision at the hospital. Is is understood that when he is deemed fit by doctors for discharge he will be brought to Cork Prison where he will remain on remand.

Supt Colm O’Sullivan of Anglesea Street Garda station said the matter had been referred to Gsoc and gardaí were assisting with its inquiries.

The incident was referred to Gsoc under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act. According to the section, the Garda Commissioner shall refer to Gsoc any matter that appears to indicate the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm, to a person.