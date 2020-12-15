Government to unveil plan for rollout of Covid-19 vaccines

The Government will on Tuesday afternoon unveil its plan to deliver more than €100 million worth of Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Under the plan brought to Cabinet on Tuesday morning by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the State will rollout 14 million doses of at least five different vaccines.

There will be five types of locations where the doses will be administered across the country, including mass vaccination centres potentially at Citywest in west Dublin and the National Show Centre in Cloghran, near Dublin Airport.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Tuesday the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines would in part be determined by drug companies’ capacity to produce doses, as well as authorisation timelines.

Mr Martin told reporters before Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the rollout of the State’s immunisation “all depends on the manufacturing capacity within the various companies, and the timing of the various vaccines getting authorisation”. He said the timing was “very much subject” to these factors.

Mr Martin said earlier this week that the “optimal” time for administering the innoculations would not be until late spring, tempering expectations that the rollout will quickly follow the approval of the first vaccine by regulators, which is expected before the end of the year. Mr Donnelly has said he expects vaccines to be administered seven to 10 days after approval.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme on Tuesday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there was no firm timeline for the distribution of the vaccine to different cohorts of people identified by the Government, as it depended on a variety of factors – including the availability of vaccines.

Delivery, he said, would depend on “how quickly production will be ramped up . . . but the entire resources of the health system will be provided towards this, it’s obviously critical to getting us out of the currnet arrangements”.

Mr Ryan said would take the vaccine as he had “faith in the medical system and the scientific approach behind it”.

“I can see the benefits of it, I can see the risks of getting the virus and also the social benefit of my taking of it will reduce the risks for others,” he said.

The Green Party leader said concerns would be addressed in a rational way and that it was important “that we address the underlying cause of that concern, and show through scientific evidence that this is safe”.

A new report prepared by a high-level taskforce chaired by Prof Brian MacCraith details the types of locations which will be used at different stages of the planned rollout.

The first locations will be hospitals, followed by long-term residential care facilities, which will be served by mobile distribution teams from a nearby hospital.

There will then be centralised mass vaccination centres, and once broader sections of society are vaccinated GPs and pharmacies will play a bigger role.

The programme will draw on the existing pool of vaccinators working within the health system, and sources said there were a number of options being progressed to scale up the workforce for the roll-out.

The HSE is also working on a new IT system which will cover registrations, bookings, second bookings and monitoring.

Sources said a “ready-made software solution” was being sourced, and is hoped it will be ready by the end of the year.

Up to 14 million doses may be purchased by the State, depending on whether a sixth advanced purchase agreement is signed off by the EU with drug company Sanofi. Sources have said the cost of the drugs will be about €112 million.