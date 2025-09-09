Blasts heard in Qatar’s Doha, Israel says ‘precise strike’ targets Hamas leaders

Israel has launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said it conducted a “precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization” who are “directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre”.

“Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence,” it said.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, according to Reuters witnesses.

Plumes of black smoke were billowing from the city’s Legtifya petrol station. Right next door to the petrol station is a small residential compound that has been guarded by Qatar’s emiri guard 24 hours a day since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel, condemned the attack as “cowardly” and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry described Israel’s attack as “dangerous” and a “violation to international law”.

The United States embassy in Doha has issued a “shelter-in-place” order for American citizens, noting “reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha”.

An Israeli official has said the US was notified before Hamas leaders were struck.

Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

The office of Israel’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, said the action against the “top terrorist chieftains of Hamas” was a “wholly independent Israeli operation”.

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” his office said. —Reuters