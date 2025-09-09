‘Alarming escalation’ in racist incidents in Ireland, conference hears

Dr Salome Mbugua said instances of violence “because of someone’s race or background” had increased in Ireland. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Recent weeks have seen an “alarming escalation” in racist violence against Ireland’s immigrant and minority communities, a representative from a migrant women’s organisation has said.

Dr Salome Mbugua, chief executive of AkiDwA, told attendees of an anti-racism conference in Dublin that instances of violence “because of someone’s race or background” had increased in Ireland.

She said victims of racist attacks needed to be offered more support, “not only financially but also in terms of trauma”.

“What is being done about the victim? My concern and our concern at AkidWa has always been the victim support, which has not been there for many victims who experience racism,” she said.

“It’s traumatising when somebody comes and attacks you and leaves you with wounds and scars.”

United Against Racism has announced the launch of an Ireland Against Racism carnival, to be held on September 27th. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Campaign groups United Against Racism and Le Chéile held the event on Tuesday to announce a ‘carnival’, which will include music, dancing and a demonstration of solidarity on Saturday, September 27th.

It follows a recent uptick in reports of incidents of racist violence in the capital, particularly affecting Ireland’s Indian community.

Supporters are invited to gather at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm, where the group will move through the city centre towards the Custom House. The march already has the endorsement of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), some political parties and many community groups.

Activist Ailbhe Smyth, who chaired the conference, said the event would offer an opportunity to “show that racism, hatred, bigotry and violence which we saw so recently against our long-established Indian community here in Ireland is completely intolerable”.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, president of ICTU and general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), advocated for a Garda presence on public transport, describing such a measure as “long overdue”.

Speaking of Ireland’s “rich mixture of migrant nurses and midwives”, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said healthcare workers from minority backgrounds have reported feeling increasingly unsafe travelling to and from work.

Without them, the people who claim that Ireland is full wouldn’t have a health service — Phil Ní Sheaghdha

“We want to make sure that they feel safe. One of the most frightening developments in the last two years has been that they now don’t feel safe going to and from work.”

“Siptu have launched a campaign for policing on public transport . . . We believe that’s long overdue. We think that Dublin Bus and other forms of public transport must have a police force,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha paid tribute to the “35,000 nurses working here who trained outside of the EU”, adding that “without them, the people who claim that Ireland is full wouldn’t have a health service.”

People Before Profit councillor for South Dublin County Council, Darragh Adelaide, who is also a spokesperson for United Against Racism, outlined the role social media plays in amplifying hatred.

Mr Adelaide said social media algorithms, which select content and insert it into users’ online feeds, should be regulated more strictly.

Speaking after the conference, he expressed concern that racist incidents being recorded and shared online are adding fuel to the fire among far-right groups.

“What keeps people online is anger and hatred and distrust and paranoia, which is what I think the far-right have managed to promote.”

Mr Adelaide said Big Tech has a lot to answer for when it comes to hate speech and promoting harmful content. He added: “There’s a question of ‘do these tech companies have a right to determine what our public spaces look like?’. And one of our public spaces now is social media.”

Le Chéile representative Rohana Perera said “the fear has been palpable” among migrant communities since the Dublin riots in November, 2023.

“I would be in Dublin a fair amount and you do feel a little less safe. People are emboldened to be far more racist.”