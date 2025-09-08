Ireland

First EuroDreams winner in Ireland as player scoops €20,000 every month for 30 years

Another player in Ireland won €2,000 a month for the next five years

A player in Ireland has won the EuroDreams top prize. Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Sept 08 2025 - 22:48

A EuroDreams player in Ireland has won €20,000 every month for 30 years in tonight’s draw.

It marks the country’s first-ever EuroDreams top-prize win since the game launched in 2023.

The prize is worth €7.2 million and will be paid in monthly tax-free amounts of €20,000, spread over 30 years.

Another player in Ireland won €2,000 a month for the next five years in tonight’s draw, after matching all six numbers.

The winning numbers in tonight’s EuroDreams draw were: 1, 3, 5, 11, 20, 31 and the Dream number was 5.

The National Lottery will confirm the location of both winning tickets in the coming days.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer said the €20,000 per month prize is life changing. “It’s a dream double-win for Ireland ... We’re encouraging all our players to check their tickets, as you could be one of Ireland’s latest big winners.”

EuroDreams is played in eight countries: Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

