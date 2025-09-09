Focus Ireland warns homelessness now at an ‘unprecedented level’

The homelessness crisis has “deepened to an unprecedented level”, the founder of Focus Ireland has said.

Sr Stanislaus Kennedy said when she set up the charity 40 years ago, she believed homelessness could be “ended” within a decade.

“That was not a dream; it was a real possibility. But repeatedly, governments have failed to deliver on housing,” she said.

Sr Kennedy was speaking as Focus Ireland launches its annual report for 2024 on Tuesday, which shows it supported a record 1,209 households out of homelessness, a 10 per cent increase on the previous year. This included 587 families, a rise of 21 per cent.

“Shamefully”, there are 16,000 people officially homeless in Ireland, including 5,000 children, Sr Kennedy said.

“These are not just statistics,” she said. “They are families in hotel rooms, children without stability and parents who feel invisible and powerless.’’

The charity supported over 18,000 people nationwide who were either homeless or at risk of losing their home in 2024. A total of 4,502 children were supported, up 7 per cent on 2023.

Pat Dennigan, chief executive of Focus Ireland, said despite a stable economy and a Government pledge to end homelessness by 2030, last year saw “near-constant increases in homelessness, ending with 14,864 people affected”.

“This was a 12 per cent rise from 2023 and one of the worst years on record,” he said.

Mr Dennigan also said the Government’s forthcoming housing and homelessness plan, due to be published in late September, must mark “a radical shift in both housing and homelessness policy”.

“In a recent meeting with Minister for Housing James Browne and senior officials, we emphasised that the new strategy must fully integrate housing and homelessness while acknowledging that homelessness often requires more supports alongside providing a home,” he added.