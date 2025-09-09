Two fishermen rescued in Donegal after wave swept one into sea, other jumped in to help

Two fishermen were rescued after one was washed off rocks at Bundoran, Co Donegal, on Monday night, with the second entering the water to help him.

The men were fishing at Tullan Strand at about 8pm when one of them was swept off the rocks by a large wave. The second man jumped in to help his companion and got into difficulty too.

The alarm was raised by Malin Head Coast Guard, which immediately tasked the Bundoran lifeboat. Locals managed to throw a lifebuoy to one of the men.

The inshore lifeboat launched into challenging conditions, arrived on scene at 8.11pm and retrieved the men from the water.

Alongside the RNLI, the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Síochána and the Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 responded. The casualties were transferred to Sligo University Hospital.

Speaking after the call-out, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Daimon Fergus said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who quickly threw a lifebuoy to the casualty in the water and also all of the emergency services who worked together with our crew during this rescue,” he said.

The RNLI reminded anyone heading to the coast to always carry a means of calling for help and if near or on the water, to wear a suitable buoyancy aid or life jacket.

“Remember, if you get into difficulty in the water, tilt your head back, relax and try to float until it is safe to swim to shore or until help arrives,” a spokesperson said.

“If you see someone in difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”