Former TD Colm Keaveney pleads guilty to driving under influence of cocaine

A judge said former TD Colm Keaveney has had “a significant fall from grace” after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of cocaine.

Keaveney, with an address at Kilcreevanty, Tuam, Co Galway, pleaded guilty at Tuam District Court on Tuesday to the charge, along with two counts of driving with no insurance.

The 54-year old was arrested after being stopped at a checkpoint at Cummer near Tuam on June 12th, 2023. Garda sergeant Christy Browne told the court Keaveney failed a roadside drug test. He was arrested and brought to Tuam Garda station where a blood sample tested positive for cocaine.

The court was told that on July 25th, 2024 at Vicar Street, Tuam, Garda Michelle Hanlon stopped Keaveney for failing to produce a certificate of insurance on demand.

He was given 10 days to supply his certificate to gardaí but was stopped again for the same offence four days later on July 29th, 2024 at the N17 Plaza, Farranamartin, Tuam, Co Galway.

The court heard that he produced an invalid certificate and was subsequently arrested by appointment and charged with driving with no insurance.

Sgt Browne told the court that Keaveney had two previous convictions. In July this year, he was fined €250 and banned from driving for four years in relation to an incident in Boyle, Co Roscommon, last October. On that occasion, he failed to stop after a collision with another vehicle and subsequently failed to provide a blood or urine sample.

The case in relation to Keaveney’s charge of driving under the influence of cocaine had been adjourned 10 times. However, the former TD pleaded guilty when he appeared before Judge James Faughnan on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Gearóid Geraghty told Judge Faughnan that at the time, Keaveney was caring for his parents while suffering from a medical condition and developed a cocaine addiction. He subsequently took up a residential place in an addiction treatment centre and remains in aftercare during his ongoing recovery.

Mr Geraghty said Keaveney’s parents had died within seven days of each other in recent years and that his client had suffered significantly over a period of time.

Judge Faughnan, who said the accused had suffered “a significant fall from grace”, requested a probation report and adjourned the case to November 25th.

Keaveney was first elected to the Dáil as a Labour candidate in 2011. He then became an Independent before joining Fianna Fáil in 2013.

He lost his Dáil seat in 2016 but was elected to Galway County Council as a Fianna Fáil candidate in 2019. He did not seek re-election last year.