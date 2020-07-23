Government stimulus package ‘miserly’, say Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald dismissed the Government’s stimulus package as “miserly”, saying the tourism and hospitality sector would be underwhelmed by what it offered.

Believing the package lacked ambition, she said efforts at assisting businesses badly hit by Covid-19 were disproportionately weighted toward loans and debt, as opposed to grant aid.

“I think when you look at it in relation to things that have been done in other jurisdictions it’s actually quite miserly,” she told RTÉ News shortly after the stimulus was unveiled on Thursday.

Sinn Féin focused on the tourism and hospitality sector, and Ms McDonald zeroed in on the stay and spend subsidy which she labelled “cumbersome”.

“It’s a clumsy vehicle and lacks the kind of ambition and the kind of punch that we need now not just to create new jobs but to sustain and to retain the jobs that were already in the sector.”

The party’s spokeswoman on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly said the tourism industry was seeking a reduction in VAT from 13.5 to 9 per cent.

Part of the package unveiled on Thursday included a surprise cut in the main rate of VAT from 23 to 21 per cent.

“The tourism, hospitality and accommodation sector needs sector-specific interventions and I don’t think that this is going to give them what it is that they need,” she said.

Defending that decision, however, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ a broad tax reduction was a more effective stimulus and that the “stay and spend” initiative was targeted at tourism.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit dismissed cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), saying it amounted to an austerity package.

“For huge numbers of workers, some of the most hard hit sectors, who have lost jobs and income are going to be kicked while they are down,” he said.

Similarly, Labour spokesman on social protection Seán Sherlock said the PUP cuts were “short-sighted” and bound to hit those who had lost their jobs the hardest.

“The stimulus fails to put money directly into the economy,” he said. “The Government could have increased spending power by increasing social welfare rates by €10 a week.”

The Social Democrats warned that the Help to Buy scheme expansion to a tax relief of €30,000 could result in developers “ending up with more money in their pockets”.

Business reaction to the €5.2 billion worth of measures was swift and from various corners.

On Twitter, the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME) simply posted: “Too little, too late.”

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) which represents the pub trade outside Dublin, said while over 3,500 remain closed it was “difficult to summon up much enthusiasm” for the measures although it did welcome increases in restart grants to €25,000.

The Small Firms Association (SFA) said the measures would free up access to working capital and investment funds, while the reduced VAT rate would benefit the retail and hospitality sector in particular.

The Local Enterprise Offices welcomed the package, saying it included an expansion in support for small businesses across the country.

Chairman of the network of Local Enterprise Offices, Oisín Geoghegan, said supports such as the Trading Online Voucher and the Business Continuity Scheme “have been invaluable in this process and have enabled small businesses across the country to adapt and keep their doors open, if only virtually.”

Chief executive of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, Maura Quinn, said the various measures “will be key to assisting in overcoming the enormous challenges that lie ahead for Irish business”.

“It is vital, too, that all supports for business are fast-tracked and have in-built flexibility to be adjusted and refined during what still is, and will continue to be, an uncertain environment.”