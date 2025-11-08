Ireland

Gardaí investigating after woman (70s) found dead in Spiddal, Galway

It is understood the woman is from the local area

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body at a domestic residence in Spiddal, Galway Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Sarah Slater
Sat Nov 08 2025 - 10:221 MIN READ

The body of a woman has been found in a residence in Co Galway.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body at a “domestic residence in Spiddal, Co Galway” at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The body of the woman remains at the scene and the scene is preserved for garda technical examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” a Garda spokesperson added.

It is understood the woman is from the local area.

