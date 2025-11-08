Gardaí investigating after woman (70s) found dead in Spiddal, Galway

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body at a domestic residence in Spiddal, Galway Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

The body of a woman has been found in a residence in Co Galway.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body at a “domestic residence in Spiddal, Co Galway” at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The body of the woman remains at the scene and the scene is preserved for garda technical examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” a Garda spokesperson added.

It is understood the woman is from the local area.