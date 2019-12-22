Foul play ruled out in death of woman (60) found in Cork city flat

Gardaí in Cork have ruled out foul play following the receipt of the results of a post-mortem on the body of a woman found in a flat near the city centre this morning.

The body of the 60-year-old Lithuanian woman was found in her flat on St Patrick’s Hill, just north of the city centre, by a friend in the early hours of the morning.

The woman hadn’t been seen for three days and when the friend called and found her flat door open, she discovered the body of the woman and raised the alarm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP and gardaí cordoned off the area and requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office as a precautionary measure.

However following the completion of a post-mortem this afternoon at Cork University Hospital (CUH), gardaí have ruled out a foul play in the woman’s death and will now prepare a file on her death for an inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court.

Grenagh

Meanwhile gardaí are to prepare a file for the Coroner’s Court following the unrelated death of a 29-year-old man who was found dead in the porch of his home in Grenagh in mid-Cork.

The young man had been out socialising for several hours on Saturday and gardaí have been tracing his last known moments before he returned home where it’s believed he fell or collapsed.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services were alerted and treated the young man at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to CUH for a post-mortem.