Two men released without charge after arrest following Cork robbery

Two men have been released without charge after questioning about a robbery in Cork city earlier this month when a 23-year-old man was attacked by three men.

The attack happened around 3am on the Pouladuff Road when a car pulled up behind the man and three men jumped out and began attacking him, knocking him to the ground.

One of the assailants beat the young man with a pole or a bar before they stole his wallet and mobile phone and made off in the car driven by a fourth man.

The injured man was brought to Cork University Hospital where he was treated overnight for a number of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives arrested a 20-year-old man in Ballincollig on Wednesday for questioning about the attack and detained him at the Bridewell Garda Station.

And on Friday, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man in Ballyphehane and brought him to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning about the attack.

Both men were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be released.

The man arrested in Ballincollig was released without charge on Thursday while the second man was released without charge late on Friday night.

Officers say their investigations into the attack and robbery are continuing while they will forward a file on the DPP in relation to the two arrested men.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses and asked anyone with any information to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021-494 3330.