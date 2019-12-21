Woman (70s) killed in road traffic collision in Co Cavan

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cavan.

The woman in her 70s was the driver of the car which collided with a lorry on the N55 at Corduff, Ballinagh around 12.30pm on Saturday.

The woman was removed from the scene to Cavan General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The road is closed and local diversions are in place while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an investigation.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.