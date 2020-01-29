Fine Gael pauses Catherine Noone’s constituency voting pact

Fine Gael has paused the constituency voting divide between Richard Bruton and his running mate Senator Catherine Noone, who was involved in controversy earlier this week for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic”.

Mr Bruton, the Minister for Communications, and Ms Noone are both standing for the party in five seat Dublin Bay North.

They had split the constituency between them, with some requests already sent out to Fine Gael voters in different areas to give a specified candidate a first preference in order to maximize the party vote.

The pause of this approach effectively means that Mr Bruton can now ask for first preferences across the entire constituency.

The decision came after a series of meetings between Ms Noone and senior party figures, such as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe who is Fine Gael’s director of elections, and Tom Curran, the general secretary.

During the meetings, Ms Noone is understood to have asked that she be given the opportunity to explain herself in a broadcast media interview.

It is understood that Mr Donohoe and Mr Curran stipulated that Ms Noone first be assessed in a mock interview by the party press office before agreeing to such a request.

It is further understood that following the mock interview, Mr Donohoe and Mr Curran decided against putting Ms Noone out on the national airwaves.

Last year, outgoing Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey, who is not standing again, appeared on RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke show during controversy over a personal injuries claim she took but later dropped, after she fell off a swing in a Dublin hotel. The interview was hugely damaging for Ms Bailey.

Ms Noone, who was elected to the Seanad after failing to win a Dáil seat in 2016 as Mr Varadkar’s running mate in Dublin West, apologised on Tuesday for calling the Taoiseach “autistic” during an election canvass.

She was quoted in the Times Ireland edition as having said of Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the in-between bits”.

The publisher reported that she had initially denied having made the comments, before being told there was a tape of her saying them.

In a statement later released through the press office, she said she wanted to “unequivocally apologise and withdraw all of my remarks . . . which were completely unacceptable”. She said her “choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I am truly sorry”.

Mr Varadkar accepted her apology, and said: “Well, you know, it’s not about me. I just think that we all need to be very aware. I’m very respectful of people who have autism, people who are on the autism spectrum and we need to understand that those terms should never be used in a pejorative way at all.

Fine Gael did not respond to requests for comment. Ms Noone did not return calls.

Separately, Fine Gael ministers discussed the ongoing election campaign at their pre-Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Ministers said Fine Gael’s poorer showings in opinion polls was not reflected on the ground and their canvass.

Mr Donohoe referenced both research and polling - although he did not give details of private research done by the party - and insisted Fine Gael will still win the election.