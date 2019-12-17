Fine Gael expected to remove Verona Murphy from election ticket

Fine Gael is expected to officially remove Verona Murphy from its Wexford general election ticket at a meeting of its executive council on Wednesday night.

Sources said a recommendation from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will go to the executive council that Ms Murphy, the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, be removed from the Wexford ticket.

Tom Curran, the Fine Gael general secretary, was understood to be in Wexford on Tuesday, and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael’s director of organisation, was in the constituency over the weekend.

The executive council met last week and another meeting has been arranged for Wednesday evening.

Criticised

Ms Murphy ran for the party in the recent Wexford byelection but her campaign was embroiled in controversy over comments she made about asylum seekers.

At the weekend, Mr Varadkar criticised a controversial campaign video released by Ms Murphy, which suggested she had been the victim of a media campaign.

Ms Murphy made, and then withdrew and apologised for, comments about asylum seekers being linked to Islamic State and suggested they may need “de-programming”.

Asked why he had canvassed with Ms Murphy following these comments, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor she had apologised and withdrawn them.

However, he added: “What was done subsequently in terms of the video she did which sort of tried to imply the whole thing was a media character assassination attempt on her – I had a big problem with that because maybe it suggested to me that the apology and retraction wasn’t fully sincere.”

He said Ms Murphy had been vetted prior to her selection as a candidate and would have had mock media interviews where questions on issues like direct provision would have been asked “and that wasn’t the answer given”.