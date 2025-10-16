As the presidential election comes into view, it’s important young people pay attention

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Politics is boring.

That is, unless you care about education, climate change, healthcare, housing, jobs or many other issues.

Choosing who is elected matters, because those given the privilege by the electorate will set short-term and long-term priorities, and make crucial decisions on funding – directly affecting the lives of everyone in Ireland, even those who are still in their teens and, as yet, unable to vote.

As next week’s presidential election comes into view, it’s important that Irish teenagers – who before long will inherit the responsibility of shaping the nation – pay attention to the candidates, their views, the issues, and the responsibilities and powers of the president of Ireland.

In today’s four-page pullout, The Irish Times have attempted to do just that – give young people the info, stats, views and news they might need to understand and engage with an important election that could well define how Ireland approaches big issues that teenagers are already passionate about.

You can read Prof Kevin Rafter’s ranking of the nine presidents to date as well as a short history of the Irish presidency.

There’s also a simple explainer about the presidential election – including how to vote, how the count works, and when we will know the result. Also Kate Byrne answers the question: What does an Irish president actually do?

Politics is not boring when it’s about your future.