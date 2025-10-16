Presidential election live: Poll shows strong lead for Connolly, while many voters ‘do not feel represented’

<b>‘Blaming me for Heather’s difficulties is like blaming Roy Keane for the problems of Man Utd’, says Ivan Yates </b> Broadcaster and political commentator Ivan Yates has defended the “smear the bejaysus” remarks he made last week about the presidential election. Speaking on the Newstalk podcast Calling It last week, Mr Yates outlined what he would do if Fine Gael were to contact him and ask him for advice on how to improve Heather Humphreys’ campaign. “I would go bullheaded - ‘do you want a provo in the park? Is she a Russian asset?’ I would smear the bejaysus out of her, simply because you’ve nothing to lose,” he said in relation to left-wing Independent candidate Catherine Connolly. Speaking on the same podcast this week Mr Yates said to suggest he has been involved in the Fine Gael campaign was “nonsensical” and that he left the party in 2009 when he joined Newstalk. “From those on the Fine Gael side who felt that this was damaging to Heather in terms of reaction and so on. I would say…let’s be clear - blaming me for Heather’s difficulties is like blaming Roy Keane for the problems of Man Utd,” he said. The former Fine Gael minister added that he “couldn’t buy this type of publicity” and that the ratings and subscriptions for his Path to Power podcast with Matt Cooper have “gone through the roof” “The biggest beneficiary of this is Matt Cooper and Noel Kelly,” he said.