Politics

Presidential election live: Poll shows strong lead for Connolly, while many voters ‘do not feel represented’

Poll suggests Heather Humphreys needs an ‘unprecedented turnaround’ in the final week

Catherine Connolly addressing a meeting of trade unionists at the offices of Mandate on Sunday evening
Catherine Connolly addressing a meeting of trade unionists at the offices of Mandate on Sunday evening
Sarah Burns's picture
Sarah Burns
Thu Oct 16 2025 - 09:44
Catherine ConnollyHeather HumphreysPresidential election