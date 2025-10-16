‘We were raised up with the Irish since 1978, and suddenly they are pulling out’

Residents of south Lebanon are deeply concerned that the planned withdrawal of Irish peacekeepers will trigger increased Israeli aggression, a senior Irish officer has said.

Lieut Col Edward McDonagh, commanding officer of the Defence Forces peacekeeping battalion assigned to Unifil in Lebanon, said he has met the mayors of all 14 villages in the Irish area of operations.

“It’s the same message I’m getting from all of them: they are concerned. They’re worried that when Unifil go, this will embolden the [Israel Defense Forces] to act even further.”

He said Israeli forces were already violating the existing ceasefire on a daily basis. Locals believe this will only accelerate when peacekeepers leave in a year.

Residents have seen the devastation in Gaza and are worried that, with the ceasefire there, Israel may conduct similar operations in Lebanon, he said. “That’s the uncertainty and the fear that I have been told by the local population.”

Khalil El Debek, the mayor of the town of Kounine in the Irish sector, said there would be “no peace” in southern Lebanon after Irish troops departed next year. He said the local people considered Irish soldiers, who have served with Unifil since 1978, to be part of the community.

“People are sad and will not accept withdrawal,” the mayor said. “People are very worried, not only about the Irish leaving, but the whole Unifil.”

Lebanon mayor of Kounine Khalil El Debek notes the sites of recent air attacks by Israel. Photograph: Conor Gallagher

He pointed out the sites of recent air attacks by Israel conducted during its war against Hizbullah. These included a mosque and several family homes, which were destroyed.

Recently erected Hizbullah flags, along with posters of its fighters killed in the war, are visible throughout the town.

Israel’s invasion of Lebanon ended last November, but it is continuing to mount air strikes in the region. El Debek said about 150 families were still waiting to return to Kounine.

The Republic of Ireland contributes 333 peacekeepers to Unifil, by far its largest overseas contribution. Last month, the UN Security Council, under pressure from Israel and the United States, approved a motion to begin winding down the mission next year.

Asked how locals would be affected by the move, El Debek said there would be “no peace” and that people would leave the region “because it will affect them socially and economically. Most of the people consider the withdrawal of Unifil will be the beginning of another war”.

Israeli forces have recently stepped up drone strikes on construction equipment in the Irish area. Officials believe this is an effort to prevent the rebuilding of homes and create a buffer zone on Israel’s northern border.

The presence of Unifil troops protecting building workers has done little to deter these attacks. Earlier this month, an Israeli drone dropped two stun grenades 500m from Irish troops, who were protecting a reconstruction team. No one was injured.

Throughout much of Wednesday afternoon, an Israeli surveillance drone hovered over the Irish base during a visit by Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy.

Camp Shamrock in Lebanon. Photograph: Conor Gallagher

Locals are also concerned about the impact the withdrawal of the 10,000 Unifil troops will have on the economy in the area. Many businesses and shops rely on the peacekeeping mission, including a line of shops just outside the main Irish camp. These are run by the so-called mingy men, Irish Army slang for street traders.

“We are all disappointed and sad. We were raised up with the Irish since 1978 and suddenly they are pulling out,” shop owner Ali Mohammad Dikik said.

“I’ve seen the Irish giving blood for people who are injured and saving their life, in my village.

“We are worried. There will be no witnesses and our neighbours can do whatever they want without any witnesses.”

Lebanon shopkeeper Ali Mohammad Dikik: 'If they give me a chance to open a shop in Ireland, it would be an honour.' Photograph: Conor Gallagher

Dikik has been selling goods to Irish troops since the 1980s, including souvenirs, small fridges and engagement rings. He said the business had allowed him to buy a big house.

When a large proportion of Irish forces were temporarily withdrawn from Unifil in 2008 and redeployed to African peacekeeping missions, Dikik packed up his shop and relocated with them. “I went to west Africa. I went to Eritrea and Liberia.”

He is not sure if he would relocate his shop to Ireland when the troops pull out in 2026. “There are a lot of taxes there. But if they give me a chance to open a shop in Ireland, it would be an honour.”