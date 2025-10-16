Fota Wildlife Park closed until further notice after bird flu outbreak

A dead black headed gull pictured at Belfast's Window On Wildlife reserve in Belfast in 2023. The confirmed cases in Cork have led to concerns for a spread of the virus. Photograph: PA

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork will remain closed until further notice after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed.

The decision came after the Department of Agriculture confirmed samples taken from captive birds which died at the park tested positive for avian influenza virus (H5N1).

The wildlife park “will remain closed until further notice from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine”, a spokeswoman for Fota said.

“Further updates will be shared in due course.”

On Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said it was important that avian flu be prevented from spreading from wild birds to poultry or between poultry flocks, given the importance of the poultry sector in Ireland – which is worth €750 million and supports 5,000 jobs.

The disease could easily spread in Fota as the park is home to hundreds of captive birds and open to thousands of free-flying birds.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks,” a statement from the department said.

“The detection of H5N1 avian influenza virus in captive birds from Fota Wildlife Park highlights the ongoing risk posed by avian influenza and is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds.”

People have been encouraged to “report any suspicions of avian influenza” to their local regional veterinary office.

Mr Heydon said there have been a number of cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds in Ireland in recent months, mainly in sea birds in coastal areas. So far this year, 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds have been detected.

The Minister said experts at the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza circulating is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for people who work in the sector.

