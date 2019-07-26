Dublin City Council refused planning permission for drug injection centre

The State’s first supervised injection centre has been refused planning permission by Dublin City Council (DCC), due to the impact it would have on local businesses.

Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI), a drug addiction charity, had applied to open the injection centre in The Liberties, Dublin 8.

The Government approved legislation to exempt drug users from possession charges in designated facilities back in February 2017, however plans to open an injection centre have since been beset by delays.

A large number of local businesses and politicians opposed the planned facility, which would be located on Merchants Quay.

In a decision issued on Thursday, DCC refused planning permission for the centre for a number of reasons.

There was an “overconcentration of social support services in the Dublin 8 area,” and the planning proposal lacked a “robust policing plan,” the decision said.

However, An Garda Síochána had refused to provide a policing plan for the facility prior to the centre receiving planning approval, for fear of influencing the process.

Negative impact

The local authority’s decision said “it is considered that the proposed development would undermine the existing local economy, in particular the growing tourism economy.” Opening the centre would have a negative impact on local residents, and “hinder the future regeneration of the area,” it said.

The planning refusal can be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

MQI chief executive, Paula Byrne, said the council’s decision was “deeply disappointing,” and it would put lives at risk.

“In 2016, 736 people in Ireland died from drug-related causes, the fourth highest rate in Europe, and every indicator suggests that this number is increasing,” she said.

International research showed that supervised injection facilities helped to reduce public drug injecting, and overdose rates, she said.

“We will review Dublin City Council’s decision and consider our next steps. In the meantime, we will continue to advocate for people in addiction,” she said.

The injection centre was to open for an 18-month trial period, and MQI were awarded the contract to run the facility following a procurement competition.

Niamh Randall, head of advocacy at homeless charity Respond Housing, said the decision was disappointing, and injection centres reduced harm for drug users, particularly homeless users.