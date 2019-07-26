Man stabbed near Grafton Street in Dublin

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí said the incident happened at St Stephen’s Green North, near Grafton Street, at about 4am on Friday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was injured in the leg and arm. He was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí, which caused disruption for early-morning commuters.

⚠️Green Line Alert: Due to a non Luas related incident trams are unable to pass the main entrance to St. Stephens Green. This is under Garda directive, therefore trams are only running from Brides Glen to St. Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dawson. — Luas (@Luas) July 26, 2019

Trams travelling along the Luas Green Line were unable to pass through the Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green junction for a number of hours.

The restriction caused delays of up to 10 minutes on the Green Line.

Luas operator Transdev said an incident on the track overnight caused the closure of track between the St Stephen’s Green and Dawson Street stops.

Early morning commuters had been asked to alight from trams and walk between the St Stephen’s Green and Dawson Street stops.

The Garda preservation of the scene has ended and trams are now running the full length of the Green Line.

During the disruption trams themselves were actually coming within metres of one another at St Stephen’s Green, where “turn back” points are in place at St Stephen’s Green North and St Stephen’s Green West. The service stopped running just after 6am and Transdev apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

Additional reporting: PA