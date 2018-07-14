Dozens hospitalised after Ryanair flight from Dublin makes emergency landing

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Croatia has made an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn airport, with dozens of passengers reportedly taken to hospital.

Oxygen masks came down and passengers were seen bleeding from the ears as the pressure dropped in the cabin, a passenger on the flight told The Irish Times.

Frankfurt police said that 33 passengers were taken to hospital complaining of headache and earache and suffering from nausea, according to news website Spiegel Online.

The plane’s crew made an emergency signal before deciding to cut their journey short and land in the German city.

The flight path from flightradar.com.

Passengers on flight FR7312 were met by ambulances at Frankfurt airport but those who did not seek medical assistance were not accommodated in hotels by the airline, a passenger told The Irish Times.

A flight from Frankfurt to Zadar in Croatia for 9.40am has been arranged for those passengers who wish to continue to their destination.

In a post on Facebook, Miomir Todorovic uploaded a photograph from the inside of the plane, saying “I can barely hear my right ear. Important that we survived”.

At the time of writing, Ryanair had not responded to requests for comment.