Donegal nurse who died in Australia ‘gave of herself’ to others

Mary Ellen Molloy, the Co Donegal nurse who died in Melbourne, Australia last month, grew up learning “the importance of choosing right from wrong”, her funeral Mass heard on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Ardara died when a tree fell on the taxi in which she was travelling with friends on December 20th last.

New year celebrations in the close-knit community were cancelled as her remains finally came home in the early hours of Wednesday. Hundreds lined the streets of Glenties and Ardara, many holding candles, as the young nurse returned home.

Hundreds of mourners crammed into the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara for the funeral Mass. Many more stood outside in the cold and rain.

Mary Ellen’s two brothers, John Ross and Karl Joseph, led her white coffin to the altar followed closely by parents Terence and Angela.

The remains of Mary Ellen Molloy are taken from the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara in west Co Donegal to the adjoining graveyard for burial. Photograph: North West Newspix

In an emotional sermon, Father Johnny Moore, who was assisted by eight priests, including the deceased’s grand uncle Father Des Sweeney, paid an emotional farewell, saying “Jesus Christ walked with Mary Ellen through each and every moment of that beautiful life from her birth to her death.”

Fr Moore said: “She was brought up to the importance of choosing right from wrong and learned to recognize Christ.

“As a nurse Mary Ellen gave of herself as a wonderful carer, showing empathy to others in their time of need and she showed her faith in Christ to the world in the care she gave to others.

“These are just wide brushstrokes that do not quite capture her beautiful personality.

“She was a daddy’s girl, devoted to her studies, loved drama and overcame nerves to recite a poem, showing great determination and that was indicative of her character.

“She sought to make time for people and always took time to take something positive from the relationships she made in her short but full life.

“She had a beautiful habit of opening her prayer book on a different page every day and made that her intention for the day. And we give thanks to God today for the great influence for good that she had on others”.

Fr Sweeney, his voice breaking, said Mary Ellen was “more alive than ever in Jesus Christ.

“She will always be in the hearts of each and everyone here,” he said.

Mementos of her life, including her nurse’s uniform and a cross belonging to a relative were brought up the flower-bedecked altar.

Guards of honour from her school Glenties Comprehensive and Ardara GAA were formed as her coffin was brought in to the chapel. Ms Molloy, who was a niece of former Donegal All-Ireland captain Anthony Molloy, had been working as a staff nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital having left for Australia 16 months ago.

Six of Mary Ellen’s friends fought back tears as they read Prayers of the Faithful. Another of Mary Ellen’s friends recited a reflection after communion.

“I see the countless Christmas trees/Around the world below/With tiny lights, like heaven’s stars/Reflecting on the snow,” the poem read.

“The sight is so spectacular/Please wipe away that tear/For I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this Year...”

After the funeral mass, Ms Molloy’s remains were brought to the adjoining cemetery for burial.