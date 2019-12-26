Clifden Road closes after eight injured in two-car collision

Eight people have been injured, one seriously in a two-car collision on the N59 Clifden road in Co Galway on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred 3km outside the village of Leenane.

Emergency services and gardaí from Clifden were called to the scene at 5.15pm.

Eight people in total were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

“One male received serious injuries and his condition is unknown at this time,” said gardaí.

The scene of the collision has been preserved for examination by forensic collision investigators and the road will remain closed overnight to traffic, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled on this stretch of road between 4.45pm and 6pm to contact Clifden Garda station on 095-22500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111.