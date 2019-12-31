Person killed after being hit by train in Belfast

A person has died after being struck by a train at Dunmurry in Belfast.

The tracks have been closed in both directions as police examine the area.

#TRAIN #TragicIncident the line between Lisburn and Great Victoria Street the line remains closed. A bus sub is in place between Lisburn and Great Victoria Street. For more info click here https://t.co/wAtZTh4lku Get live info for your train journey online https://t.co/aR2y8ADST6 — Translink (@Translink_NI) 31 December 2019

Translink reported disruption to trains on its Bangor to Portadown railway line following a “tragic incident”.

PSNI officers carry lights as they attend Dunmurry railway station in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, where a person died after being struck by a train. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Translink tweeted: “Due to a tragic incident at Dunmurry please allow for delays/disruption to trains on the Bangor to Portadown line”. – PA