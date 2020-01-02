Bus driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Cork

A Bus Éireann driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving while in charge of a bus with passengers on board on New Year’s Day, gardaí have said.

The man has since been released without charge.

The driver in his 50s was arrested by gardaí on routine traffic patrol after they stopped a bus in the city.

The driver failed a breathalyser test on the roadside shortly after midday and was arrested and brought to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city for further alcohol tests using a station alkalyser.

The man was subsequently released without charge and gardaí will now prepare a file, including the alcohol test results, for a senior Garda officer in Cork.

Bus Éireann confirmed one of its drivers had been detained following a roadside check on January 1st but said all passengers in the bus were transferred to a replacement bus with minimal delay.

“We would like to apologise to any customers impacted,” said a Bus Éireann spokesman. “The driver concerned is currently not working and Bus Éireann are dealing with this matter in line with our internal procedures.”

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána confirmed officers conducted a roadside breath test in Cork city on Wednesday, “which returned with a fail.”

“A male in his early 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and brought to Bridewell Garda Station. He was later released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” the spokesman said.