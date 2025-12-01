Electric Picnic 2026 line-up: Fontaines DC, Gorillaz and CMAT among acts revealed

Electric Picnic 2026: Fontaines DC, Gorillaz and CMAT have been announced as part of the line-up

Electric Picnic has announced its first acts for 2026, with Dublin band Fontaines DC and British band Gorillaz set to headline the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois. Also announced for EP26, taking place from August 28th-30th, 2026, are pop/country/indie sensation CMAT aka Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, US singer/songwriter/record producer Sombr, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, British rap artist Skepta, Cornish rock band Wunderhorse, US singer-songwriter Role Model and US rock band Geese.

Fontaines DC will headline the main stage at Electric Picnic on the Sunday night (August 30th), moving up to the coveted closing slot of the weekend’s music, while Gorillaz, led by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, will top the bill on the Saturday night (August 29th). This will be Gorillaz’ first time playing at Stradbally.

CMAT was nominated for this year’s Mercury Music Prize for her acclaimed album Euro-Country, but lost out to British singer Sam Fender.

Tickets for EP26 went on sale in September and sold out within a short time. This year’s festival will bring 80,000 music fans to Stradbally for three days of music, comedy, talks and arts across 27 stages and areas, including Trailer Park, Croí, Salty Dog, Freetown and Mindfield.