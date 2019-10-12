Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Co Kerry

A male cyclist in his 30s has been left seriously injured after he was struck by a car near Killarney, Co Kerry.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was arrested for suspected dangerous driving after the incident on Saturday morning on the N71 at Eirk, Moll’s Gap.

The cyclist was brought to University Hospital Kerry, where his injuries have been described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening. It is understood he was taking part in a cycling event at the time of the collision.

The driver of the car has since been released and is expected to appear before Killarney District Court in coming days.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to motorists who may have dash cam footage available to investigators.