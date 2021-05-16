Cyberattack on HSE: Impact on patient management system poses ‘biggest risk’

The biggest risk the Health Service Executive (HSE) is facing at present as a result of the cyberattack on Friday is that its core patient management system and core radiology system are both out of action, the organisation’s chief operations officer has said.

Anne O’Connor said on Sunday that radiology services had been particularly badly hit across the country and that the radiation oncology system for patients with cancer has been compromised across the board.

She said in some cases hospitals have reverted to paper-based, manual systems.

The attack, which began on Friday by a criminal gang in another country, has seen health service data encrypted and possibly stolen, Ms O’Connor said, and the criminal gang has demanded a ransom in return for a code to release the encrypted data.

Ms O’Connor said the HSE is not responsible for any decision on paying the ransom, the amount of which has not been revealed. It is State policy not to pay ransom demands.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly, Ms O’Connor said the HSE did have some clean back-up data from which it could rebuild its servers, but that this would be a slow process.

As a result of the cyberattack, a number of HSE hospitals have cancelled all out-patient appointments. However, the country’s large voluntary hospitals, which operate a slightly different computer system, have not been as badly affected.

These include Beaumont, the Mater, St James’s, Tallaght and St Vincent’s in Dublin as well as Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital, she said. “They have not had the same effect on the patient management system but they are impacted on radiology”.

Ms O’Connor said the HSE was trying to disconnect machines so that individual pieces of equipment could work in isolation. “Our priority has to be patient management system. The biggest risk at the minute relates to the fact that our core patient management system is down as is our core radiology system. All of our diagnostic capability in terms of radiology has gone,” she said.

“If you have somebody coming into a hospital we have no capability to look back at previous tests or previous scans. We cannot order lab tests or radiology electronically.

“We have people in hospitals delivering pieces of paper around with lab results so it is going back many, many years for us and there is a risk in that in terms of how we can do our business.

“Our priority has to be get a patient management system back that gives us access to people’s information so even things like blood transfusion, matching bloods, looking at previous records for medication, allergies, etc, we do not have any access.”

Ms O’Connor told the programme that the HSE’s system had been very significantly compromised and at this stage it did not know how much data had been accessed by hackers.

Critical care focus

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry said the diagnostic service is most severely affected because the service relies heavily on IT systems for ordering and imaging tests and comparing previous history.

Hospitals and GPs are focused on emergency time critical care, he said adding that anyone who has any doubts or concerns should look at the HSE website which has local and national information, he said on RTÉ’s This Week programme.

He could not say when services would be re-established but reiterated that the disruption would go well into next week.

Dr Henry added that it was also still “too early to say” if patient information had been compromised. It would be slow work to assess each server and establish if it had been corrupted.

“The longer this goes on there is certainly a greater risk. Even compiling a list of people to cancel is difficult because they’re on an IT system.”

He said it was the priority to re-establish the patient information system “but it is going to be slow painstaking work to access each server to see if it is corrupted and rebuild it”.

It’s too early to say if patients’ information has been accessed and taken away.

The testing system for Covid- 19 is fully capable and “tests will be done and contact tracing is still in place and is secure”.

He stressed that the vaccination system is unaffected and vaccination for people in their 40s will be announced later this week and will begin in May and continue into June.

Appointment cancellations

Ms O’Connor urged patients with forthcoming hospital appointments to check with the HSE website which was being updated throughout the day with information on cancellations.

She said virtually all radiology appointments across the board for procedures such as an x-ray, an MRI or CT scan have been cancelled.

The HSE website said radiation machines have been temporarily closed and treatment has been stopped at St Luke’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, St James’ Hospital, Galway University Hospital and Cork University Hospital – the country’s five radiology centres. However, a plan to treat all urgent radiation patients in the private sector began on Friday and is continuing.

The HSE added that routine radiation treatments can be temporarily interrupted safely without negatively impacting a patient’s outcome. Patients will be contacted directly by staff about their appointments and it is hoped the systems will be ready to resume radiation treatment next week, it said.

Ms O’Connor said in HSE hospitals in the west, in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway, all outpatient appointments had been cancelled. She said if an appointment was proceeding, the patient would be contacted.

She said outpatient appointments for children at the Children’s Health Ireland hospitals at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght had also been cancelled.

She said in the South/South West group some appointments had been cancelled.

However, she in said in the east appointments at Beaumont or Connolly were all going ahead apart from radiology and the same was the case in the Dublin Midlands and Ireland East hospital groups and in Limerick.

Cyber security

Ms O’Connor said the National Cyber Security Centre is managing the ransomware attack, but added it will “have to take into account” the views of the HSE if the attack continues for a long period of time.

“Our position is that the longer this goes on from a health service perspective, the greater the risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the National Cyber Security Centre has a budget of €5 million, a staff of 25, no dedicated premises and the position of director of the centre has been vacant for a year.

Independent TD Cathal Berry said the Defence Forces’ capability is improving but is still “very, very limited”. The former Defence Forces wing commander, who has highlighted weaknesses in Ireland’s cyber security a number of times, told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that “it’s incredible that they do not have a dedicated premises”.

Mr Berry said the State did not have the capacity to strike back at the criminals behind the cyberattack, because “we have no offensive cyber kit building at all”.

He said the centre was meant to be a multi-agency entity with members of An Garda and Defence Forces, but because of the staff retention crisis in the Defence Forces the two seats for them are empty – “and that’s not good enough”.

Minister of State Jack Chambers said the Commission on the Future of the Defence Forces was considering cyber security.

He said they were being guided by experts about the HSE attack and insisted that “we won’t be paying a ransom”. He would not comment on the amount being sought by the criminal gang.

The HSE are working with the Garda, Defence Forces, the National Cyber Security Centre and international experts, he said, adding: “This will go into next week at least.”

Mr Chambers said “the State has to strengthen cyber security” for both State and private organisations.