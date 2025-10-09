Infant boy killed in road incident close to Dublin home named as candlelit vigil planned

Theo McEnroe: knocked down by a vehicle in a tragic incident close to his family home. Photograph: Facebook

A toddler killed in a road traffic incident close to his Dublin home has been named as Theo McEnroe.

The boy, understood to be aged under two, was struck by a vehicle close to his family home in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Tallaght, on Tuesday afternoon.

Though he was treated by paramedics at the scene, he was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

The boy’s father, Shane McEnroe, confirmed his death in an emotional message posted on social media, expressing his grief and paying tribute to his son.

“My son you are my world. My boy, I’ll forever love you son, I love you so much this feels like a bad dream,” Mr McEnroe said, prompting hundreds of messages of support and sympathy in reply.

“So heartbreaking. Shane, we are all thinking of you and family right now. No words can express our thoughts for you all, keeping you all in my prayers, sending you love and strength,” said one man.

“Beautiful boy, we will miss you so much,” read a further tribute, while another said: “I’ve no words, my heart is broken for you.”

Another woman, in a message to Mr McEnroe, said: “My heart is shattered for you ... life is just not fair. Rest easy beautiful boy, you will be greatly missed beyond words.”

A local business has urged people to gather in Rathmintin at 7.30pm on Thursday for a candlelit vigil in memory of Theo, who lived on the estate with his parents and sisters.

“We would love if everyone could join to light up the sky for beautiful Theo,” a short statement about the planned vigil said. “Everyone is welcome, known and unknown to the family. All the love and support is needed right now, really appreciated.”

Garda Headquarters issued a statement confirming gardaí and other members of the emergency services, including paramedics, “attended the scene of a fatal road-traffic incident outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Dublin 24” on Tuesday at about 2pm.

“A male infant was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.”

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.