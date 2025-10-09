URC team news: Munster make 10 changes for Edinburgh clash in Cork

Edwin Edogbo returns to the Munster matchday 23 for the first time in almost two years for Friday night's game against Edinburgh in Cork. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the side that beat Cardiff for Friday night’s URC clash with Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park (7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Arguably the most heartwarming is the return of secondrow Edwin Edogbo to a matchday 23 for the first time in almost two years following Achilles surgery. The 22-year-old from Cobh last played in December 2023 against Leinster when he suffered the injury and is named among the replacements.

The entire backline has been replaced from last weekend. Mike Haley returns at fullback, while right wing Calvin Nash, centre Tom Farrell and left wing Andrew Smith make their first appearances of the season, as does Mikey Milne up front. JJ Hanrahan and Paddy Patterson form a new halfback combination. Diarmuid Barron, a try scorer against Cardiff takes over as captain and hooker, one of three changes in the pack.

Lee Barron, a fit-again John Ryan, and Edogbo join the bench. Shane Daly and Tom Ahern are following the return to play protocols after sustaining head injuries last weekend, while Niall Scannell has a laceration to his hand and will be out for a week or two.

Over 8,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Seán O’Brien, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Dan Kelly.